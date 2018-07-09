Woman given triple talaq over burnt roti in Uttar Pradesh

A woman in Uttar Pradesh’s Mahoba district was allegedly given triple talaq by her husband because a roti she had prepared got burnt, PTI reported.

The incident took place in Pahretha village and it came to light after the 24-year-old woman registered a complaint with the police yesterday, ASP Banshraj Yadav said.

On the basis of her complaint, a case of domestic violence will be registered the husband, he said. The woman, who got married last year, also alleged that her husband had inflicted burn injuries on her with cigarettes three days before ‘divorcing’ her by way of triple talaq, the police said.

The Supreme Court had on August 22 last year struck down triple talaq, calling the practice unconstitutional and in violation of Article 14 of the Constitution, which provides for equality before the law.