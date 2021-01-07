Woman gangraped, killed in Badaun, police look for priest

After the report indicated rape, an FIR was registered on Tuesday. The family has said the police refused to register a case earlier.

TWO men have been arrested while the police are looking for a priest after a 50-year-old woman was gangraped and died of injuries in Badaun on Sunday night. The police said she was visiting the local temple when the priest, Satyanand, and two helpers, Vedram and Yashpal, attacked her. An SHO has been suspended for not taking prompt action in the matter.

A postmortem has confirmed injuries to her private parts and death due to injuries and excessive bleeding, SP, Rural Badaun, Raghvendra Singh said. Following an examination of the crime site and a report by the Chief Medical Officer, they were treating it as a case of gangrape, he said. The woman had also suffered a fracture. An FIR has been filed under Sections 376 D (gangrape) and 302 (murder) against the three accused.

A mother of five, the woman supported the family on her income as a local health official, with her husband mentally challenged. Two of the children are married.

“We received the information after the family alleged on Tuesday that a woman had been gangraped by three men, which later led to her death. Two peoplehave been arrested while the main accused will be arrested soon,” the SP said.

The woman’s family said she had gone to the local temple for prayers on Sunday evening but did not return for a long time. Around 11 pm, they said, the three accused dropped her in a Bolero near her home in an injured condition. The family took her to a nearby district hospital, where she died.

Her 16-year-old daughter said they heard a commotion and came out of the one-room house the family stays in when they saw the “baba (priest)” with two others, and their mother lying unconscious in a pool of blood. “She was barely breathing. She appeared to be hurt very badly,” the daughter said.

The woman was cremated the next day following a postmortem. After the report indicated rape, an FIR was registered on Tuesday. The family has said the police refused to register a case earlier.

The two accused who have been arrested, however, have claimed that they had found the woman inside a well, injured and bleeding, and rushed her to a hospital in Chandausi. When it refused to admit her, they dropped the woman at her home, they said.

The police said they were waiting for the arrest of Satyanand to ascertain more details, and a team of four persons has been formed to nab him.

The police said that the woman was a frequent visitor to the temple, and the priest was known in the area as he lived there.

The woman’s family said she was very religious and had informed the priest in advance about a prayer she wanted to do at the temple on Sunday. Contesting the claim of the accused that they had rescued her from a well, her son-in-law said, “The fact is that there was no dirt on her clothes. She was gangraped by them on the temple premises. Why did the accused not inform people nearby if she had fallen in the well? Why didn’t they alert people in our village when they came to know of her condition? There are so many questions that prove that they are lying. We just want justice so that no one can do such a thing again.”

Badaun SP Sankalp Sharma said that the preliminary report had shown lapses on the part of the SHO. “Even though the family did not submit a written complaint on the first day, the SHO should have carried out an inspection of the crime site. If during investigation it is found more police officers had not performed their duties on time, action will be taken against them as well,” he said.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has sought a report from the ADG, Bareilly zone, and told STF units to provide support to the investigating teams. A reward of Rs 25,000 has been announced by the Badaun District Police for the capture of Satyanand, with officials saying the administration will consider invoking the National Security Act against the accused.