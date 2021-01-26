Woman gangraped in Rajasthan

“All three accused are absconding and a search is on,” said the circle officer.

A Dalit woman was gangraped allegedly by three men in Rajasthan’s Nagaur district, officials said on Monday.

According to police, the woman has said that the three accused brutalised her by inserting a bottle in her private parts.

“The woman said in her complaint that on January 19, she went to purchase milk products from a man. When she visited his house, his wife had gone for work. She said that the man and two other men who were present there gangraped her in the house,” said an officer in Nagaur district.

