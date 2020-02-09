Woman gangraped in Mohali, DGP sets up all-women SIT

Deo visited the scene of crime on Saturday and met the victim, besides holding detailed discussions related to the case with the SIT members. (Representational Image) Deo visited the scene of crime on Saturday and met the victim, besides holding detailed discussions related to the case with the SIT members. (Representational Image)

Punjab Director General of Police (DGP) Dinkar Gupta on Saturday constituted an all-women Special Investigation Team (SIT) to investigate the case of a woman who was allegedly gangraped by an auto driver and his accomplice near YPS Chowk in Mohali the previous evening.

The SIT will be headed by ASP Mohali City-1 Ashwani Gotyal, with S-I Meenu Huda and Constable Amanjeet Kaur as its other members, with ADGP Women and Child Affairs Gurpreet Deo to oversee the investigation, said a police spokesperson.

Deo visited the scene of crime on Saturday and met the victim, besides holding detailed discussions related to the case with the SIT members. The victim had provided valuable information to the police, said Deo, adding that the culprits would be identified and arrested at the earliest.

The case was registered under section 376D (gang-rape) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at the local police station.

The victim had been working for the past year as a home care attendant. She was supposed to be on night call from 8 pm on February 7 to 8 am on February 8 at the residence of a client at Chandigarh. On the evening of February 7, at around 7 pm, she took an auto from Mohali to travel to Chandigarh. However, the auto driver, along with his accomplice, took her to an abandoned area near YPS Chowk, where they committed the crime and then fled, police said.

On Saturday, a police team monitored CCTV footage in Phase VII, Phase VIII and Sector 70.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.