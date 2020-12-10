Woman ‘gangraped’ in Jharkhand’s Dumka, 1 held

One person has been arrested and an investigation is underway to nab the remaining.

A woman was allegedly gangraped in Jharkhand’s Dumka district on Tuesday night while she was returning from the market with her husband. As per the complaint, the husband was allegedly made a hostage while she was gangraped.

One person has been arrested and an investigation is underway to nab the remaining. The police also refuted reports that 17 men had allegedly gangraped her.

Based on the woman’s complaint a case was registered in Muffasil Police Station Wednesday after she returned to her village and narrated the ordeal to the villagers. As per police sources, the woman, a mother of five, had come to her mother’s house to extend help harvesting the paddy a few days back.

Santhal Paragna, DIG Sudarshan Mandal said: “As per the statement of the women she was gang raped. Her husband was made hostage when the incident happened. We have arrested one person and the hunt is on to arrest the remaining accused.” Mandal said the number of accused is not 17, as initial findings had suggested.

A few days back, a minor girl was gangraped in Jharkhand’s Khunti district after which five people have been arrested.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd