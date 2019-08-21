Woman ‘gangraped’ for asking cut money refund

A woman was allegedly gangraped by a local panchayat member and his three associates when she demanded “cut money” refund from him at Moynaguri in Jalpaiguri district, said police. While the incident took place on August 14, the complaint was lodged on Monday evening at Moynaguri police station, sources said.

No arrest has been made yet and all the four accused are absconding, said the police.

Sources said accused Mohammad Bulbul Alam had allegedly assured the woman of providing a house under the Gitanjali Awas Yojna. The scheme, launched by the state government, provides free shelter to the poor.

Alam allegedly took Rs 7,000 from her as “cut money” and promised her a house soon. But the woman neither got a house nor the money back from Alam. She then started asking him to return the money.

“According to the complaint, Alam asked the woman to meet him at an isolated place on August 14. When she reached there, the accused and three of his friends allegedly gangraped her,” said a police official. Her family members later took her to the police station to file a complaint.