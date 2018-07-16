Woman ‘gangraped, burnt alive’ in UP village

(Representational Image) (Representational Image)

A woman was allegedly gangraped and burnt to death by five people in a village in Sambhal district, police said on Sunday. The accused are on the run, they said.

The victim’s husband has filed a complaint against Aram Singh (30), Mahaveer (45), Charan Singh (20), Gullu (21) and Bhona alias Umar Pal (22). They are all distant relatives of the victim and residents of the same village. The husband is a labourer who lives in Ghaziabad, police said.

“The postmortem report has mentioned antemortem burn injuries as the cause of death. Whether she was raped or gangraped could not be ascertained… The Forensic Science Laboratory, Moradabad, has been asked to ascertain it,” said Varun Kumar, the station house officer of the local police station.

“The incident took place in early on Saturday when the 35-year-old victim was in her house with her daughter. According to the husband, the accused allegedly barged into the house around 2.30am, dragged her to a temple adjacent to the house and gangraped her. Then they left the place,” said Kumar.

“The victim tried to call up her husband, brother and also a police control room to inform about the incident, but nobody responded. Then she called up her cousin and told him about her ordeal. The complainant said that after some time the accused returned and burnt her alive. The seven-year-old daughter has also told the police about the accused barging into the house,” the police officer said.

“The cousin had recorded his conversation with the woman. He has provided the same to the police. We have also secured the woman’s call details,” Kumar said.

Two constables and a sub-inspector have been suspended on charges of dereliction of duty, the police said.

When asked why the police control room failed to respond, IGP (Moradabad Range) Binod Kumar Singh said, “So far it has not been confirmed if the victim had called up the control room. We are probing the allegations.”

