Saturday, Feb 18, 2023
Woman gang-raped in Agra village; 60-year-old suspect absconding: police

Police have arrested a 20-year-old man who allegedly offered to help the woman find a chemist and took her to an abandoned house.

As per a first information report registered on Thursday, the woman had gone to the village to take care of her ailing younger sister.

A 30-year-old woman has allegedly been held captive and gang-raped by two men, the elder being 60 years old, in a village in Uttar Pradesh’s Agra district, police said.

Police arrested a 20-year-old man over the incident from Monday night and said the other accused person was absconding.

As per a first information report registered on Thursday, the woman had gone to the village to take care of her ailing younger sister. Out to get medicine for sister, the woman asked one of the accused about the nearest chemist’s shop and he offered to help her. She was then taken to an abandoned house, where he and the 60-year-old man allegedly held her captive and raped her.

The woman, who is married, somehow managed to escape early on Tuesday morning, but the duo took her back to the same place, where they threatened to kill her family members if she revealed her ordeal, according to the FIR.

“They let her talk to her brother on the phone and fled. The brother reached the place and took her to their parent’s place. He lodged the FIR against two people. We have arrested the 20-year-old while the elder one is absconding. We are conducting raids to nab him,” said the in-charge of the police station.

First published on: 18-02-2023 at 15:58 IST
