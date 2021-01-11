Woman found dead was our worker, she was raped, killed: BJP

A delegation of the party led by state Mahila Morcha president Agnimitra Paul is scheduled to visit the victim’s family on Monday.

An Adivasi woman in her 40s was found dead in Paschim Medinipur’s Debra area on Sunday morning. While the BJP claimed that she was a party member and alleged that she had been raped, the police did not confirm either, saying it was waiting for the autopsy report.

“The body has been sent for autopsy. There was no injury found on her body. Reason of death is not clear. If anyone is found spreading lies with distorted facts, legal action will be taken,” a senior police official told The Indian Express.

Sources said the woman’s husband left for work on Saturday evening, and on returning home at night found that she was missing. The body was recovered from Debra’s Khola Bazar area on Sunday morning. The husband also alleged that the woman had been raped and murdered.

After the news of the woman’s death came to light, BJP leaders launched a social media campaign demanding justice. Lashing out at Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, BJP IT Cell chief Amit Malviya tweeted, “Crime against women has risen sharply under ‘Pishi’. Instead of acting against criminals, she stopped sending data to NCRB. In this case, criminals come from Pishi’s vote bank, so expect no action.”

BJP MP from Balurghat Dr Sukanta Majundar tweeted, “Three more months and we will show ‘Pishi’ how Bengal is ruled and crime is controlled.”

A delegation of the party led by state Mahila Morcha president Agnimitra Paul is scheduled to visit the victim’s family on Monday.