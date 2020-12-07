Woman found dead in Lucknow cop’s house, he claims suicide

Later, sources said a purported suicide note was recovered in which the woman has allegedly stated she did not want to live anymore.

A 39-year-old woman, who was reportedly in a live-in relation with a police sub-inspector, was found dead with a bullet injury in her head in Lucknow on Sunday morning.

Sub-Inspector Rahul Rathore, who is posted in Lalitpur district, was present in the house when the incident took place. Rathore, 42, has claimed that the woman died by suicide, police said.

“The woman has been identified as 39-year-old Mamta Singh. Around 10.30 am, police were informed that she shot herself. She was brought to a nearby hospital by Rathore where she was declared dead on arrival. The woman had applied for a divorce from her husband and was living with S-I Rathore. As per Rathore, when he went to call the woman in the morning, he found that she had shot herself,” Lucknow DCP (East) SM Qasim Abidi said.

Police said a firearm recovered from the house. Later, sources said a purported suicide note was recovered in which the woman has allegedly stated she did not want to live anymore. So far, no complaint has been filed by the family of the woman.

