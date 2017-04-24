Woman found dead

Follow Us:
A 38-year-old woman was found dead in Sahnewal Khurd Saturday. She was allegedly strangled to death.

The deceased was identified as Poonam. She was found dead at her residence by her tenants.

She was a widow and her husband had died around eight months ago. She was working at a factory and had no children.

ADCP Kuldeep Sharma said the body was sent for postmortem at Civil Hospital, Ludhiana. A case under section 302 of IPC was registered against unidentified persons, he added.

