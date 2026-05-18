Woman forest guard accuses senior officer of sexual harassment in Rajasthan; departmental probe ordered

The state forest department has launched an inquiry after a female guard alleged she was subjected to obscene remarks. (File Photo)

A woman forest guard in Rajasthan’s Mukundra Tiger Hills Reserve has accused her senior colleague of sexual harassment, prompting the state forest department to order a departmental inquiry.

According to the official complaint filed by the woman officer to the Deputy Conservator of Forest, she has been facing sexual harassment from a range forest officer in Kolipura Range, Mukundra Tiger Hills Reserve, since the transfer of two other female colleagues in April last year. Since the transfer, she became the only woman officer working there, and the range officer’s behaviour “changed significantly”, the complaint said.

“I was subjected to unnecessary harassment and humiliation over minor issues. The officer used objectionable gestures, obscene remarks, and innuendos, creating an uncomfortable and hostile work environment,” she said, adding that she was assigned responsibilities beyond her role, denied leave requests, and called late into work “without any official reason”.