Woman drugged, raped on bus in Meerut: cops

A driver and a conductor of an Uttar Pradesh state bus drugged a woman passenger, allegedly took turns to rape her as they drove the vehicle around Meerut, and dumped her on the road to Delhi on Saturday morning, police said.

The woman, 35, was travelling to her parents’ house. She was the only passenger on the bus, which she boarded late Friday.

According to police, the accused duo served her a cold drink laced with an intoxicant before raping her.

Passers-by spotted the victimlying unconscious and informed police .

“We recorded her statement and lodged an FIR.We launched a manhunt for the culprits. Her in-laws have been informed,” said Akhilesh Narain Singh, SP, Meerut city.

