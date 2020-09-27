scorecardresearch
Saturday, September 26, 2020
Woman drugged, raped on bus in Meerut: cops

The woman, 35, was travelling to her parents’ house. She was the only passenger on the bus, which she boarded late Friday.

By: Express News Service | Meerut | September 27, 2020 1:23:12 am
meerut rape case, meerut woman raped in bus, woman raped in bus, up rape casesAccording to police, the accused duo served her a cold drink laced with an intoxicant before raping her.

A driver and a conductor of an Uttar Pradesh state bus drugged a woman passenger, allegedly took turns to rape her as they drove the vehicle around Meerut, and dumped her on the road to Delhi on Saturday morning, police said.

According to police, the accused duo served her a cold drink laced with an intoxicant before raping her.

Passers-by spotted the victimlying unconscious and informed police .

“We recorded her statement and lodged an FIR.We launched a manhunt for the culprits. Her in-laws have been informed,” said Akhilesh Narain Singh, SP, Meerut city.

