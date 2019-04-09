Toggle Menu
Woman driven out of matrimonial home can file case at place where she has taken shelter: SC

A bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi delivered an important judgment with regard to territorial jurisdiction of a place where a married woman can file cases against her estranged husband and in-laws after being subjected to dowry harassment and cruelty.

The apex court verdict came on a plea filed by one Rupali Devi of Uttar Pradesh.

The Supreme Court Tuesday held that a woman driven out of her matrimonial home can file a criminal case against her estranged spouse and in-laws at a place where she has taken shelter.

The bench said besides the place where a woman was living before and after marriage, the place of shelter will also have territorial jurisdiction for filing matrimonial cases. The apex court verdict came on a plea filed by one Rupali Devi of Uttar Pradesh.

