Woman, disabled man tonsured and paraded in Kannauj village

The accused, including cousins and an uncle of the woman’s husband, shaved the heads of the two, blackened their faces, draped them with a garland of slippers, and paraded them in the area. (File)

A 37-year-old woman, whose husband died by suicide two months ago, and a 40-year-old man with physical disabilities were assaulted in a village in Uttar Pradesh’s Kannauj district on Wednesday morning as the woman’s relatives suspected they were having an affair.

Two of the woman’s relatives, including her brother-in-law, have been arrested in connection with the incident in the Gursahaiganj police station area.

The accused, including cousins and an uncle of the woman’s husband, shaved the heads of the two, blackened their faces, draped them with a garland of slippers, and paraded them in the area.

Kannauj SP Amrendra Prasad Singh said the victims were neighbours, and dependent on farming. The relatives of the woman were unhappy as the man used to help her.

After a video of the incident started circulating on social media, a police team went to the village and arrested two of the accused. Senior Sub-Inspector Jitendra Singh at Gursahaiganj station said an FIR was lodged against eight people, all from the Dalit community, on the basis of the woman’s complaint.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.