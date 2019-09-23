Woman dies as concrete chunks fall in Hyderabad

A 27-year-old woman died after chunks of concrete fell on her at a Metro station on Sunday evening, officials said. The deceased, L Mounika, a resident of Kukatpally, was waiting beneath the station with a relative when concrete chunks from the structure above came lose and fell.

The incident occurred during a 30-minute spell of very heavy downpour.

Two other persons received minor injuries.

Hyderabad Metro Rail officials rushed Mounika, who suffered head injuries and was unconcious, to a nearby hospital where she was declared dead. She had got married one-and-a-half years ago.

An official with the Metro authority said that a piece of concrete fell directly on Mounika’s head from a height of 9 metres.

“She suffered a fatal head injury. We have started an inquiry,” the official said.

Following the incident, HMR officials started inspecting other stations for cracks. Mounika’s husband, Harsh, told the police that she and her cousin had taken the metro from Kukatpally at 2:30 pm to go to Ameerpet where they wanted to check out some hostels for the cousin.

Several passersby who witnessed the incident staged a protest at the spot accusing officials of negligence and demanded action against officials.