Woman dies as Bison attacks her in Goa’s Sattari district

A woman died after she was attacked by a wild bison in Sattari district of North Goa on Monday. 25-year-old Pujan Melekar, a resident of Melavli village in Sattari district was attacked by a bison, after the bike in which she was riding as pillion came on Bison’s path. Melekar died on the spot.

This is the second such death, with a 44-year-old woman being mauled by another bison on June 6. Jyoti Gaonkar was killed on the spot by a bison in her cashew plantation, in Sattari sub-district.

Sattari’s MLA and the state health minister on Monday also called and demanded a herd of these bisons at Sattari be tranquillised and relocated to a remote forest.

“It’s a question of lives. These are villagers who live in the borders of these forest region and these bisons are a particular herd which has been moving and causing problems,” he told reporters later in the day. Rane also said he had written a letter to the Chief Minister as an MLA of Sattari asking for some action to be taken immediately.

“I had asked for tranquillisation as one method. When tigers enter any settlement that procedure is adopted. Similarly, here too this is the only solution,” he added.

