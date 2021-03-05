Woman dies 2 days after wedding, tests positive for Covid-19

A 45-year-old woman from Gotri area of Vadodara, died after complaining of dizziness on Thursday morning and was found positive for Covid-19 in the test conducted after death.

The woman, who had married on March 1, had fallen unconscious during the her wedding rituals.

On Thursday, after the woman seemed to have regained health, the family commenced the post-wedding rituals, including a mandatory visit of the bride to her maternal home. However, she fell unconscious again after complaining of dizziness while visiting her parents. The family, thereafter, took her to SSG hospital, where she was declared dead on arrival. The deceased woman’s cousin told this newspaper that since she had no symptoms of Covid-19, the family assumed that she was facing bridal fatigue from the wedding ceremonies.

“It had been a rushed, busy week until their marriage on March 1. She seemed tired at the end of the rituals and understandably so. The family doctor who visited to check on her when she reached her husband’s home and collapsed, did not suggest a Covid-19 test. It was assumed to be exhaustion and he gave her medicines for a couple of days. On Thursday, she said she was feeling better and the ceremonies could be completed..” The residential colony — where both the bride and groom reside — is caution as most neighbours had attended the wedding with a double invitation. Police registered a case of accidental death.

Meanwhile, a team of the Central government arrived in Gujarat on Thursday and visited Vadodara to take stock of the Covid-19 situation and monitor the graph of cases in the state.

The team visited SSG hospital and also a couple of containment zones in the city. A member of the team said that the purpose of the visit was to check if the numbers were rising following the election and festivities.