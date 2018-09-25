Gujarat: Woman cop writes to state panel alleging misbehaviour by Congress MLA Virji Thummar

Reacting to the incident, Thummar, an MLA from Lathi constituency of Amreli district, called the allegation to be completely baseless and unfortunate. (Source: Facebook/Virji Thummar) Reacting to the incident, Thummar, an MLA from Lathi constituency of Amreli district, called the allegation to be completely baseless and unfortunate. (Source: Facebook/Virji Thummar)

A woman police sub-inspector (PSI) of Adalaj police station has lodged a complaint of misbehaviour by Congress MLA Virji Thummar with Gujarat Women’s Commission. Thummar has denied the allegation and said that he would give his answer to the commission when summoned.

The alleged incident took place on September 18, first day of the state Assembly’s Monsoon Session, when the complainant PSI was deployed at Gate No. 1 of the Assembly complex.

Speaking to The Indian Express, the PSI, who did not want to be identified, said, “That day, we were instructed to allow only the MLAs and the employees of secretariat after checking their identity cards. Accordingly, I was doing my duty, but this MLA pushed me without any reason. So, I gave a complaint to the Women’s Commission that day itself.” “I only want the commission to take some exemplary action in the matter so that such incidents do not recur,” she added.

Reacting to the incident, Thummar, an MLA from Lathi constituency of Amreli district, said, “The allegation is completely baseless and unfortunate. I was there at Gate No. 1 of the Assembly and as an elected member of the Assembly it was my privilege to reach the Assembly in time. I was holding my card in my neck and yet they were insisting to reveal my identity. Three Congress women MLAs were also with me. And there is no question of misbehaving with a woman PSI. Neither me nor any Congress leader would do that.”

“I find it very unfortunate that this incident is being dragged into a gender controversy. A cop is a cop, there cannot be a gender of a cop. If the commission calls me, I will give my reply in detail,” added Thummar.

Chairperson of Gujarat Women’s Commission Leelaben Ankoliya refused to comment on the complaint.

