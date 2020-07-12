Woman cop transferred after altercations with minister’s son in Gujarat

Neither minister Kishore Kanani nor constable Yadav were available for comment. (Twitter@ikumarkanani) Neither minister Kishore Kanani nor constable Yadav were available for comment. (Twitter@ikumarkanani)

A woman police constable posted in Varachha police station who reportedly had an altercation with minister of state for health Kishore Kanani’s son, Prakash, was transferred to police headquarters on Saturday and an inquiry set up into the purported audio and video clips of the altercation that went viral.

Surat police commissioner R B Brahmbhatt has set up an inquiry into the incident under Assistant Commissioner of Police C K Patel, who had relieved the constable Sunita Yadav from the patrol duty.

According to sources, Yadav had stopped five youths travelling in a car without wearing masks and being out on the streets during the curfew hour. She reportedly snatched the keys of the car and one of the youths called up the minister’s son who reached the spot. In the video, the man claiming to be Kanani’s son, when asked why he stepped out during curfew hours, is heard telling Yadav that he came “to help his friend”. The woman constable is also seen in the video making the man remove the ‘MLA Gujarat’ banner from his car.

Talking to The Indian Express, Brahmbhatt said, “We have set up an inquiry into the incident and will decide who was at fault, once the report is out.”

Neither minister Kanani nor constable Yadav were available for comment.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd