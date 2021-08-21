Woman constable suspended for ‘irresponsible behaviour’ with man who later died by suicide

A woman constable attached to the Khadki police station has been suspended for alleged dereliction of duty due to which Suresh Pingle, a Pune resident in his early 40s, couldn’t get a character verification certificate. Pingle ended his life, allegedly over the failure to get the certificate, by setting himself on fire at the entrance of the Pune Police Commissionerate on Wednesday morning.

Preliminary inquiry by the police into Pingle’s death had revealed that he worked for a defence establishment in Pune on contract basis. He had applied for police clearance, also known as character verification certificate, which the establishment had sought from him for his contractual employment.

But the process was delayed after police found multiple criminal cases against a man with the same name, and so Pingle was not given the character verification certificate. The constable at Khadki police station was suspended as she behaved irresponsibly with Pingle, said police.

On Friday, Pune Police Commissioner Amitabh Gupta had told mediapersons that Pingle was also worried due to some problems in his family life. Two letters, found in Pingle’s bag after his death, revealed that he was under stress due to domestic problems, said police.