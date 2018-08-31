UP: Woman commits suicide after police refuse to file FIR

A senior police official was sent to the area to probe the matter. (Representational Image) A senior police official was sent to the area to probe the matter. (Representational Image)

A 28-year-old woman, who was allegedly raped by a man, died after she set herself ablaze in a police station following which three policemen were suspended, an official said Friday.

The woman’s husband has alleged that she was upset after police refused to file an FIR in the case and they were exerting pressure on the victim to reach a compromise with the accused. On August 29, the woman was rushed to a district hospital, where she succumbed to injuries, the official said. Her husband has lodged a case of rape and abetment to suicide.

Meanwhile, a senior police official said three policemen, including police station in-charge and sub-inspectors, were suspended in this connection. The accused was also arrested, said the police official, adding that strict action will be taken against all those who forced the accused and the victim to reach an understanding in this connection.

A senior police official was sent to the area to probe the matter.

