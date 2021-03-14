Woman carrying ‘Kanwar’ allegedly raped in Aligarh

Uttar Pradesh Police has filed an FIR against two accused of allegedly raping a woman in Aligarh district.

The Uttar Pradesh Police has filed an FIR against two men accused of raping a woman in Aligarh district during the Kanwar Yatra.

Aligarh SSP Muniraj G on Saturday said the woman couldn’t keep up with her husband while carrying Kanwar in Harduaganj. Two men known to her offered to drop her home on their bike but took her elsewhere and raped her, he said.

The police said two teams have been formed to nab the accused.

“One team went to Agra and another Firozabad. Strict action will be taken against the accused,” the SSP added.

The Kanwar Yatra is an annual pilgrimage undertaken by devotees of Lord Shiva to holy places such as Haridwar and Gangotri. Devotees walk for hundreds of miles carrying water from the Ganges as offering to their local Shiva shrines.

In March, a large number of devotees from western Uttar Pradesh had turned up at Haridwar as many of them had to give the Kanwar Yatra a miss due to the pandemic last year.