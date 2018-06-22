Woman, boyfriend get jail terms for husband’s murder in Australia

Melbourne police had arrested the duo in August 2016 after finding that Sam, an accountant, was poisoned with cyanide. (Representational Image) Melbourne police had arrested the duo in August 2016 after finding that Sam, an accountant, was poisoned with cyanide. (Representational Image)

A court in Australia on Thursday sent to jail a Kerala woman for 22 years and her boyfriend for 27 years over the killing of the woman’s husband. The victim’s family in Kerala said they would fight to get the custody of their grandson.

IT professional Sofia Sam, 34, and Arun Kamalasan, 36, an instrumentation engineer, were jailed for killing Sofia’s husband Sam Abraham, 33, at his home in Melbourne’s Epping in October 2015. Melbourne police had arrested the duo in August 2016 after finding that Sam, an accountant, was poisoned with cyanide. Sofia will be jailed for at least 18 years and Arun for 23 years before being eligible for parole.

Reacting to the verdict, Sam’s father Abraham Samuel, a native of Karavaloor in Kollam, said, “They had committed such a heinous act… we are happy over the verdict’’. He said he had last month petitioned External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj seeking her intervention to bring his grandson back to Kerala.

