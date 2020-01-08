Woman booked over ‘Free Kashmir’ placard

Mehak Mirza Prabhu Mehak Mirza Prabhu

A DAY after controversy erupted over a placard saying ‘Free Kashmir’ was displayed by a woman during a protest at the Gateway of India against the attack in JNU, police on Tuesday booked writer Mehak Mirza Prabhu on the charge of provocation with intent to cause riot under the IPC.

While BJP leader Kirit Somaiya on Tuesday submitted a complaint to police seeking action “against anti-national slogans”, the police claimed that they took suo motu cognizance of the slogan and booked Prabhu.

Prabhu (38) issued an apology while claiming that the matter had been “blown out of proportion” and that she displayed the placard to protest against the Internet shutdown in the Valley.

A writer who has done theatre plays and monologues, Prabhu said she reached the site around 7 pm on Monday and spent two hours there. She claimed she came across a placard saying ‘Free Kashmir’ and picked it up. “I thought freedom of speech is a constitutional right and that right was being curbed in Kashmir due to Internet shutdown. It was an important thought to provide them freedom,” she said.

Prabhu returned home to find her photograph had gone viral. Many also started questioning her Kashmiri links.

“I collaborate with a Kashmiri artist, and like several of us, have Kashmiri friends and am concerned…,” she said, adding that she is a Maharashtrian and has lived her entire life in Mumbai. Prabhu said she included ‘Mirza’ as her middle name, inspired by Mirza Ghalib.

This is the second time she has participated in a protest — her first being at Azad Maidan against the new citizenship law. “My intention of displaying the placard was that if other Indians are entitled to basic rights, Kashmiris should get them,” she added.

On Tuesday, heckled on social media, Prabhu decided to switch off her cellphone. “It is scary how the issue is being blown out of proportion. As an artiste, I wanted to be a part of this protest,” she said. “If by being naive in understanding the impact it would have and in the process create this stir, I apologise. I am an artist who believes in basic human compassion. Let power of love overcome hate,” she said in a statement through activist advocate Lara Jesani.

