Woman booked for casteist slur on Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan

The Aranmula police have filed a case against a woman who made a casteist slur against Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan during a protest against the Supreme Court order quashing the ban on entry of women to the Sabarimala temple. The case has been charged on the complaint of SNDP office-bearer V Sunil Kumar.

The video, in which the woman abuses the chief minister and uses a casteist slur, had gone viral on social media in the state. The video led to a lot of criticism across the board, including from Sree Narayana Dharma Paripalan Yogam (SNDP) general secretary Vellapally Natesan. Natesan had said the upper castes were not able to bear the state being ruled by an Ezhava. The SNDP has been the frontal organisation of the Ezhava community, which is classified among other backward castes, from many decades. Read in Malayalam

The woman has been identified as Maniamma of Cherukole in Pathanamthitta district.

