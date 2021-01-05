Woman alleges rape inside police post, Ludhiana cop booked

The woman stated that on December 5, the accused again thrashed her after trespassing into her home.

The Ludhiana police registered an FIR against a cop after a 25-year-old woman alleged that she was sexually abused inside Mundian police post.

The woman in her complaint also alleged that the cop, who is a head constable, threatened to implicate her husband in a false case and asked her to keep quiet.

Read | Dehradun court orders DNA test of BJP MLA accused of rape

The FIR was registered against five persons, including the head constable, for allegedly thrashing the woman. She alleged that head constable Rakesh Kumar later raped her inside the Mundian police post. In her complaint, the woman alleged that she was taken to the Mundian police post at the behest of some locals who accused her of developing illicit relations with a friend of her husband.

In her complaint sent to the Ludhiana Police Commissioner on December 17, 2020, she stated that one Karma, a friend of her husband, was a frequent visitor to their house. Karma’s relatives — Pammi, Pooja, Binda and Mamta — started suspecting that she had developed illicit relation with Karma.

The woman added that on December 3 the accused barged into her house and thrashed her badly. At the time of the incident, her husband was not at home. She alleged that the accused tore her clothes and made a video of hers using their mobile phones. She alleged that despite her police complaint on December 4, no action was taken.

She stated that on December 5, the accused again thrashed her after trespassing into her home. On December 6, the accused allegedly dragged her to police post where she was ‘assaulted’. She alleged that during midnight, head constable Rakesh Kumar took her to the room on the first floor of the police post on the pretext of questioning in front of women police personnel, but there were no women personnel. She alleged that she was then raped. She said that she decided to file a complaint to the police commissioner after 11 days after mustering courage as earlier she was scared and the accused cop had threatened her.

Inspector Kulwant Singh, SHO, Jamalpur police station, said that the head constable has been booked under section 376-C (sexual intercourse by person in authority who abuses such position to induce or seduce any woman either in his custody…) and other accused have been booked under sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) and 354-B (assault or use of criminal force to woman with intent to disrobe) of the IPC. The SHO added that the woman has also alleged that the accused had snatched her mobile phone and some cash.