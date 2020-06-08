Woman alleges father tied to MP hospital bed over dues, CM orders probe

Sheela Dangi, a resident of Ranara village in Rajgarh district, alleged on Friday that City Hospital, where her father had been admitted for close to a week, refused to discharge him and tied him to the hospital bed when she said she had run out of money. (File Photo/Representational) Sheela Dangi, a resident of Ranara village in Rajgarh district, alleged on Friday that City Hospital, where her father had been admitted for close to a week, refused to discharge him and tied him to the hospital bed when she said she had run out of money. (File Photo/Representational)

A day after a woman alleged that her father had been tied to a bed in a private hospital in Madhya Pradesh’s Shajapur for non-payment of dues, the Shajapur district administration seized the treatment papers and took statements of the doctors and staff on duty, who denied the allegations.

Sheela Dangi, a resident of Ranara village in Rajgarh district, alleged on Friday that City Hospital, where her father had been admitted for close to a week, refused to discharge him and tied him to the hospital bed when she said she had run out of money.

The hospital denied the allegation, saying the patient was tied to the bed because he was having convulsions due to hypernatremia and would have hurt himself.

Dr Varun Bajaj of the hospital said it was a common practice. He said when the hospital asked for the remaining Rs 11,000 from the daughter, she said she had no money. She had paid Rs 10,800.

Dr Bajaj said the hospital called the police, but the daughter refused to pay, and that the hospital discharged the patient on the advice of police. He shared a letter written by the daughter denying the allegation that the hospital refused to let her go for non-payment of money. The letter said the hospital waived the remaining amount.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan ordered an inquiry into the allegation. Sub-divisional Magistrate S L Solanki, who conducted the probe after seizing papers from the hospital, submitted his report to the collector. Despite repeated attempts, Collector Dinesh Jain was not available for comment.

