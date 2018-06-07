Woman abandons newborn in Muzaffarnagar street

A screen grab from the CCTV footage (Source: ANI/Twitter) A screen grab from the CCTV footage (Source: ANI/Twitter)

In a shocking incident, a woman dropped off a newborn baby outside a house in Uttar Pradesh’s Muzaffarnagar before driving off on Wednesday. Seen in a video from CCTV footage accessed by news agency ANI, a silver Santro car stopped in the middle of a deserted narrow street outside a house in the Kotwali Police Station area, from which a woman emerged and placed the baby, bundled in a blanket, at the doorstep of the house before driving off.

The newborn girl was left in front of the house last evening, Circle Officer Harish Bhadoria told news agency PTI. She was found after locals heard her cries, after which she was admitted to a district hospital.

The medical condition of the infant is currently reported to be critical. It is being looked after by the authorities. “The new-born is under treatment but her condition remains critical. We are hopeful of her recovery,” the Chief Medical Officer (CMO) was quoted by ANI.

In a similar incident, a couple in Kerala was arrested last week for abandoning their newborn child in a church. The incident, which was caught on CCTV camera, showed 32-year-old Bitto Davis planting a kiss on the forehead of the child before leaving her by the side of a pillar inside a stall in Edapally’s St George’s Forane Church. According to police, Bitto and his wife, 28-year-old Pravitha Davis took the decision as they feared ridicule by friends and relatives for having a fourth child.

