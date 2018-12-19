Toggle Menu
Woke up Gujarat, Assam CMs from deep slumber, will rouse ‘sleeping’ PM too: Rahul Gandhihttps://indianexpress.com/article/india/woke-up-gujarat-assam-cms-from-deep-slumber-will-rouse-sleeping-pm-too-rahul-gandhi-5500679/

Woke up Gujarat, Assam CMs from deep slumber, will rouse ‘sleeping’ PM too: Rahul Gandhi

On Tuesday, Gandhi revived his attack on the Narendra Modi-led central government and made it clear that the farm loan waiver is going to be one of their main poll planks for the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

Rahul Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi on Modi, Narendra Modi, farm loan waivers, 2019 Lok Sabha polls manifesto, sleeping prime minister, Congress, BJP, Assam, Gujarat, India news, Indian Express
Gandhi’s comment comes a day after the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) governments in Gujarat and Assam on Tuesday waived off rural electricity and farm loans respectively, to the tune of Rs 650 crore and Rs 600 crore. (Express Photo: Tashi Tobgyal)

A day after BJP-ruled states of Assam and Gujarat waived off farm loans and electricity bills in rural areas respectively, Congress president Rahul Gandhi said his party has managed to wake them up from their “slumber” and insisted that he will rouse a “sleeping” Prime Minister Narendra Modi too.

“The Congress party has managed to wake the CMs of Assam and Gujarat from their deep slumber. PM is still asleep. We will wake him up too,” the Congress chief wrote on Twitter.

On Tuesday, Gandhi revived his attack on the Narendra Modi-led central government and made it clear that the farm loan waiver is going to be one of their main poll planks for the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. He said the Opposition would mount pressure on PM Modi and would not let him sleep until all farm loans have been waived.

READ: Rahul Gandhi says won’t let PM Modi sleep on farm loan waiver, BJP hits back

In the recently-held assembly elections, Congress had vowed to waive off farmers’ loans in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Chhattisgarh within 10 days of coming to power. In MP and Chhattisgarh, the Congress declared waivers on the first day of forming the governments.

Yesterday, the BJP government in Assam announced the approval of Rs 600 crore farm loan waivers, which it said will benefit around eight lakh farmers of the state. Similarly, the party’s government in Gujarat announced a complete waiver of Rs 625 crore in unpaid electricity bills, under its one-time settlement scheme for over six lakh people living in rural parts of the state.

(With agency inputs from PTI)

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android