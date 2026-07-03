‘Strong’ El Nino during June-Sept, below-normal rain over Indian subcontinent : WMO

El Niño affects global weather and is known to cause extreme heat, drought and below average rainfall.(Credits: Pexels)

Increased events of heatwaves, droughts, heavy rainfall and other kinds of extreme events are likely to affect many parts of the world owing to the strengthening of the El Nino conditions in the Pacific Ocean, the World Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Friday.

El Nino — a naturally occurring ocean-atmospheric phenomenon wherein warmer-than-normal ocean conditions along the equatorial Pacific Ocean prevail — emerged in June. According to the WMO, the intensity of El Nino is set to rise during the coming months.

El Nino years in the past have seen extreme events. Over India, it has been generally associated with heatwave and below-average rainfall. Even before the effects of El Nino are pronounced, India experienced its 5th driest June in 126 years. The monsoon rainfall has largely, in this season so far, remained subdued. The monsoon onset has also remained significantly delayed, with the latest regions covered including New Delhi where the onset was marked on Thursday.