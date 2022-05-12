WMO report: Below normal mercury in India from 2022 to ’26

In a rare trend, India could be among the few regions globally where below normal temperatures have been predicted for this year and the next four years, the decadal climate outlook report issued by the World Meteorological Organisation (WMO) has stated.

In the latest Global Annual to Decadal Climate Update, the WMO said that 2022 will be cooler (compared to the 1991 – 2020 average) over India, along with Alaska and Canada.

One of the primary reasons for lowering of temperatures over India from next year is the possible increase in rainfall activity in this decade.

In April this year, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) had said that the Indian monsoon will soon enter the positive epoch after remaining under a negative epoch since 1971.

The future trend suggests that the decadal mean value will be close to near normal during 2021 to 2030. It will then turn positive, meaning that the decade 2031-2040 will be the beginning of a wet epoch, Mrutyunjay Mohapatra, director general of IMD, had said in April.

Speaking to The Indian Express, D Sivananda Pai, director, Institute for Climate Change Studies (ICCS) in Kerala, said, “During the next five years, many parts of India will receive above-normal rainfall. This will keep temperatures low.”

However, the WMO has warned with high certainty that during any one year between 2022 and 2026, the global near-surface temperature could exceed 1.5° Celsius of pre-industrial levels.