El Niño to intensify in coming months, lead to extreme temperatures, rainfall world over

During the later months of the year, exceptionally warm conditions will prevail over all the oceans and there is a likely development of positive Indian Ocean Dipole (IOD) conditions. (File photo)

The World Meteorological Organisation (WMO) Friday warned that the ongoing El Niño is set to further intensify and dominate the climate worldover in the coming months.

El Niño will particularly lead to above-normal temperatures across much of the world and drive significant shifts in rainfall patterns during August to October.

During the later months of the year, exceptionally warm conditions will prevail over all the oceans and there is a likely development of positive Indian Ocean Dipole (IOD) conditions. Together, these oceanic drivers could amplify regional climate impacts and lead to drought, floods and wildfires, particularly around the Indian ocean basin.