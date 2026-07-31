El Niño to intensify in coming months, lead to extreme temperatures, rainfall world over

The World Meteorological Organisation (WMO) Friday warned that the ongoing El Niño is set to further intensify and dominate the climate worldover in the coming months.
El Niño will particularly lead to above-normal temperatures across much of the world and drive significant shifts in rainfall patterns during August to October.
During the later months of the year, exceptionally warm conditions will prevail over all the oceans and there is a likely development of positive Indian Ocean Dipole (IOD) conditions. Together, these oceanic drivers could amplify regional climate impacts and lead to drought, floods and wildfires, particularly around the Indian ocean basin.
As the El Nino conditions strengthens, it will be in the backdrop of seasonal-average sea-surface temperature anomalies more than 2.9 degrees Celsius, as indicated by multiple weather models.
“El Niño is strengthening – adding fuel to a planet already on fire with scorching heat domes, apocalyptic wildfires and record hot seas. Fossil fuels are fanning the flames of this crisis. Expansion must stop. More coal, oil and gas will lead to a more combustible future. Unless we act – to protect people and tackle the root cause of the crisis – the dangers will become deadlier still. The warm-up act is over. We cannot afford to wait for the main event,” said UN Secretary-General António Guterres.
The WMO chief also underlined the need to make timely weather and climate information.
” This El Niño developing against the backdrop of unprecedented ocean heat and rising temperatures, provides governments and communities with a window of opportunity to anticipate risks and act before impacts unfold. The decisions we make today will shape the impacts we experience tomorrow. WMO and its Members are committed to ensuring that credible and relevant climate information reaches those that need it most,” said Celeste Saulo, WMO Secretary-General.