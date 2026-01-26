‘Witnessed darkness… now seeing rays of positivity’: This Padma awardee wants Kashmiri Pandits back in Valley

Brij Lal Bhat, who was announced as a Padma Shri awardee in the Unsung Hero category, on Sunday called upon the Centre and the J&K government to prepare a comprehensive and definite module for the return and rehabilitation in the Valley of the Kashmiri Pandit community.

The module should be discussed with members of the Kashmiri Pandit community, and then worked on after taking the views of the majority community, to create a positive and peaceful atmosphere congenial for their return to the Valley, he said.

Bhat, who is from the Kashmiri Pandit community, retired as Director of the Horticulture (Marketing and Planning) Department. He continued to serve in Kashmir even during the peak militancy period.