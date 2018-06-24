Witness in inter-faith couple ‘harassment’ case alleges kidnap

Mohammad Anas Siddiqui and Tanvi Seth show their passports issued to them by the Regional Passport Office in Lucknow on Thursday. (Source: PTI) Mohammad Anas Siddiqui and Tanvi Seth show their passports issued to them by the Regional Passport Office in Lucknow on Thursday. (Source: PTI)

In a strange turn of events, an eyewitness in the inter-faith couple ‘harassment’ case has claimed that he was kidnapped by some people and brought near the Indo-Nepal border in Lakhimpur Kheri from where he somehow managed to escape.

The eyewitness, Kuldeep Singh, had on Thursday came out in support of the passport officer Vikas Mishra, who allegedly misbehaved with an inter-faith couple at the Lucknow passport office. Mishra allegedly asked the Muslim husband to change his religion and even yelled at his wife.

Gola circle officer (CO) Abhishek Pratap said Singh claimed he was abducted at gunpoint by at least three unidentified men.

“At around 8 pm on Saturday Kuldeep came to the Sansarpur police outpost in the Mailani police station area. He informed that at around 2 pm he was on his way to postoffice in Lucknow from his house in Jankipuram area when three people came in an old model Scorpio and, at gunpoint, asked him to sit in their SUV.

“He further claimed that those people made him smell something that made him unconscious. At around 7 pm he gained conscious and saw that the Scorpio was somewhere at a roadside restaurant in Hyderabad police station area of Lakhimpur Kheri. Two of the kidnappers were eating something while third one who was guarding him went to relieve himself. Kuldeep them somehow managed to open the other door of the SUV and ran away,” the CO said.

“From there he took a government bus and got off at the next stop. He came to the nearest police outpost, Sansarpur, at around 8 pm and narrated the whole incident. He stayed at the police station at night and on the Sunday morning a police team from Lucknow came and took him,” he further added.

Meanwhile, the Lucknow police said that they are investigating the matter and the allegations of kidnapping. The alleged kidnappers are yet to be identified.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App