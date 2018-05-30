Witness Ex-secretary tells court: ‘Couldn’t imagine Indrani would have killed daughter’

Indrani Mukerjea. Express photo by Ganesh Shirsekar Indrani Mukerjea. Express photo by Ganesh Shirsekar

INDRANI MUKERJEA’S former secretary Kajal Sharma on Tuesday told a special CBI court that she forged Sheena Bora’s signature on her boss’ instructions, as she could not imagine that Indrani could have murdered her daughter. Indrani is the prime accused in her daughter Sheena’s 2012 abduction and killing case. While Indrani and her former husband Sanjeev Khanna were arrested in August 2015 along with her former driver Shyamvar Rai, her husband Peter Mukerjea was arrested in November the same year. Kajal was responding to questions raised by Indrani’s lawyer, advocate Sudeep Pasbola, on why she had agreed to forge Sheena’s signature on the instructions of her former boss.

The CBI has claimed that after Sheena’s murder, Kajal had signed on a resignation letter sent to the deceased’s employer and a leave and license cancellation document sent to her landlord in 2012. Kajal had earlier told the court that when Indrani approached her with instructions to forge Sheena’s signature, she had initially refused but later agreed when she was told that Sheena was then in the US and did not have Internet access to send her resignation letter.

On Tuesday, when Pasbola asked why she was not surprised by this, Kajal said: “Firstly, I have never been to the US. Secondly, Indrani was regularly sending money to her parents. I would have never dreamt that she could do such a thing. Also, our relationship was that of an employer and boss. I had blindly and honestly followed her instructions.”

She added that she did not know that signing as someone else on documents was a criminal offence. Pasbola suggested that Kajal had initially refused to sign as Sheena as she knew it was wrong. Denying the same, Kajal claimed she did not know that what she was doing was wrong. She also told the court that as per Indrani’s instructions, she had torn all the pages on which she had practised Sheena’s signature. This was not done because she knew it was wrong, as suggested by the defence advocate, Kajal added. The cross-examination will continue on Wednesday.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App