Without EC help, BJP would not have crossed 30 seats, claims Mamata

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Sunday alleged if the Election Commission had not “rigged” the Assembly election, the BJP would have been reduced to fewer than 30 seats. She demanded “immediate” electoral reforms to protect the “democratic fabric” of the country.

In her maiden speech to the new Assembly, Banerjee said, “I can challenge that had the Election Commission not helped them (BJP) directly, they would not have won even 30 seats. In this election, vote rigging took place in some places under the watch of the poll panel. There should be electoral reforms made immediately, else the democratic fabric of the country will be jeopardised.”

Won’t return to TMC, says Mukul Roy

With social media abuzz with rumours of senior BJP leader Mukul Roy quitting the saffron party and returning to the TMC, Roy issued a denial.

“My fight would continue as a soldier of BJP to restore democracy in our state. I would request everyone to put the concoctions and conjectures to rest,” he tweeted.