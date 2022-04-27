scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, April 27, 2022
Must Read

Without Cong’s role, no change of guard possible at Centre: A K Antony

"Don't underestimate the Congress. It will come back. Without Congress's role, you cannot think of a change of guard in Delhi," Senior Congress leader A K Antony said.

By: PTI | New Delhi |
Updated: April 27, 2022 6:37:36 pm
former defence minister India, A K Antony, A K Antony on China, A K Antony national security, Pangong lake, India China relations, China, Eastern Ladakh, india, indian expressA K Antony. (File Photo)

Senior Congress leader A K Antony on Wednesday said that a change of guard at the Centre is not possible without his party playing the central role.

Talking to reporters here, he also said that the Nehru-Gandhi family is the powerhouse and the guiding force of the Congress.

He claimed that without them, Congress won’t be acceptable to 99 per cent workers across the country.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

“Don’t underestimate the Congress. It will come back. Without Congress’s role, you cannot think of a change of guard in Delhi,” Antony, who is also the chairman of the party’s disciplinary committee, said.

Best of Express Premium

Chop and churn likely as Bommai Cabinet...Premium
Chop and churn likely as Bommai Cabinet...
As MNS seizes loudspeaker issue, Uddhav...Premium
As MNS seizes loudspeaker issue, Uddhav...
Three years, 42 camps: Chhattisgarh tak...Premium
Three years, 42 camps: Chhattisgarh tak...
Ex-Governor Satya Pal Malik’s bri...Premium
Ex-Governor Satya Pal Malik’s bri...
More Premium Stories

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Apr 27: Latest News

Advertisement