Without Cong’s role, no change of guard possible at Centre: A K Antony

Senior Congress leader A K Antony on Wednesday said that a change of guard at the Centre is not possible without his party playing the central role.

Talking to reporters here, he also said that the Nehru-Gandhi family is the powerhouse and the guiding force of the Congress.

He claimed that without them, Congress won’t be acceptable to 99 per cent workers across the country.

“Don’t underestimate the Congress. It will come back. Without Congress’s role, you cannot think of a change of guard in Delhi,” Antony, who is also the chairman of the party’s disciplinary committee, said.