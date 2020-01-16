Without CID, Home will be department without eyes, ears, nose: Anil Vij

Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij

Amid speculation that Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij is likely to leave the state Home Ministry if CID is withdrawn from his portfolio, the minister said Wednesday that without CID, the Home Department would be like a person without a nose, ears and eyes.

The government has reportedly initiated the process to segregate the CID from the Home Department. Asked if he would accept Home portfolio if such a scenario was to present itself, Vij said: “To accept or reject is not in my hands. I have given all information to the (BJP) high command. I will follow the directions.”

Vij was talking to the journalists at his office in the Haryana Civil Secretariat Wednesday.

The Home Minister also refuted reports of a showdown between him and Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar.

“It’s not a show of strength. Showdowns takes place among those who are equal. I have repeatedly said that the Chief Minister is supreme. How can I compete with the CM? The CM can segregate a department or withdraw it from any minister whenever he wants.I have never denied the same. Even without taking a department back and amending any law, the CM can access information regarding the department concerned. The CM is supreme in the system of parliamentary democracy.”

He added: “As per the rule book, the CID is with me till now. A committee formed to give suggestions to improve the intelligence wing has been notified and it will start functioning soon. The panel will give suggestions over adoption of technology to make it more effective.”

