Withdrawal of senior designation: Top court defers Yatin Oza plea against Gujarat HC verdict

The Supreme Court on Wednesday deferred till September 29 its hearing of Gujarat High Court Bar Association president advocate Yatin Oza’s plea against the High Court’s decision to take away his ‘senior’ designation.

A bench headed by Justice S K Kaul pointed out that the High Court was set to pass some orders in the matter next week.

The Gujarat High Court had taken suo motu cognisance of a press conference held by Oza in May and took serious objection to his raising “accusing fingers…against the High Court, High Court Administration and the Registry by irresponsible, sensational and intemperate delivery in an interview” during the press conference, which was also live-streamed through Facebook”.

Subsequently a Full Court of the HC decided to take away Oza’s senior designation and though he apologised for his conduct, the HC refused to accept it.

On Wednesday, the Supreme Court bench, also comprising Justices Aniruddha Bose and Krishna Murari, told the petitioner counsel that once the HC passes its order, there may be more points to place their arguments on.

Oza, whose apology was not accepted by the High Court, told the bench that his apology “is not a mere paper apology”, conveying that he meant it. Appearing for Oza, senior advocate A M Singhvi said the issue should be looked at holistically and that recalling the senior gown is like giving a death sentence to a lawyer.

Justice Kaul remarked that it was unfortunate that Oza hadmade things worse for himself.

