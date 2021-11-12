‘Withdraw Kangana Ranaut’s Padma Shri’: Congress after actor’s ‘Independence was bheek’ remark

Hitting out at actor Kangana Ranaut for describing India’s Independence in 1947 as “bheek” or alms, Congress leaders on Friday demanded that the government should take back the Padma Shri given to her recently.

Kangana, while addressing an event on Thursday, had said that India’s Independence in 1947 was not freedom but “bheek” (alms). “And we got real freedom in 2014,” she added.

Reacting to Kangana’s remarks, Congress spokesperson Gourav Vallabh said her statement has shown what happens when people who are not deserving of Padma awards are given these honours. “I demand that Kangana Ranaut should make a public apology to all Indians because of her statement, our freedom movement and our freedom fighters’ sacrifice were insulted,” Vallabh said.

He added, “The government of India should take back the prestigious Padma award from such a lady who is insulting Mahatma Gandhi, Sardar Bhagat Singh, Subhas Chandra Bose, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. If the government is giving her Padma award, it means the government is promoting these kinds of people.”

आज़ादी के 75 वें साल में आज़ादी के रणबाँकुरों का अपमान और गाँधी-नेहरू-पटेल-बोस-भगत सिंह और लाखों स्वतंत्रता सेनानियों का संघर्ष व बलिदान वो नहीं समझ सकते जो “अंग्रेज के पिट्ठू” थे। इसीलिए Z सुरक्षा और पद्मश्री प्राप्त अनुयायीयों को आज़ादी संग्राम को बदनाम करने की सुपारी दी है। pic.twitter.com/eo2FRyekog — Randeep Singh Surjewala (@rssurjewala) November 12, 2021

Congress spokesperson Supriya Shrinate also slammed Kangana and said her remarks were “berating and an insult” to the sacrifice made by the citizens, including freedom fighters such as Mahatma Gandhi, Jawaharlal Nehru, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, Maulana Abul Kalam Azad, Bhagat Singh, Chandra Shekhar Azad and Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose. “People like them laid down their lives for the freedom of this country and here is someone who just walks in and says we got this in alms, what sort of a statement is this? They (the BJP people) are fake pseudo nationalists,” she said.

Shocking and outrageous. Ms Kangana Ranaut’s statement heaping insult on the courageous freedom fighters led by Mahatma Gandhi, Nehru and Sardar Patel but also belittling the sacrifices of revolutionaries like Sardar Bhagat Singh, Chandrashekar Azad and several others. — Anand Sharma (@AnandSharmaINC) November 11, 2021

Former Union Minister Anand Sharma, too, asked the President to withdraw her Padma Shri award. “The Padma Award given to Ms. Ranaut should be withdrawn immediately. Before giving such awards, mental psychological evaluation should be done so that in future such persons do not disrespect the nation and its heroes,” the senior Congress leader said on Twitter, while tagging President Ram Nath Kovind.

The comments come a day after the actor’s comments were denounced by BJP MP Varun Gandhi. “Insulting the sacrifice of Mahatma Gandhi sometimes, praising his killer (Nathuram Godse) sometimes, and now the disdain for the sacrifices of Mangal Pandey, Rani Laxmibai, Bhagat Singh, Chandrashekhar Azad, Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose and lakhs of freedom fighters. Should I call this thinking madness or treason?” Varun Gandhi had tweeted.