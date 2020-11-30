Scrap farm laws or will rethink staying in NDA: RLP chief Beniwal to Amit Shah

Beniwal also demanded that the government implement all recommendations of the Swaminathan Commission. (Photo: Twitter/@hanumanbeniwal)

After the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), yet another NDA constituent, the Rajasthan-based Rashtriya Loktantrik Party (RLP), has expressed unhappiness over the farm laws, claiming it would have to rethink being in the alliance unless the legislations are scrapped. Follow farmers protest LIVE updates

The RLP, led by Hanuman Beniwal, has one seat in the Lok Sabha and three MLAs in the Rajasthan Assembly.

In a letter to Home Minister Amit Shah Monday, Beniwal, MP from Nagaur, said in Hindi: “By drawing your attention to the farmer protests against the three bills, I would like to request you to immediately take action to withdraw these bills. The people who feed the country are agitating amid this extreme winter and the Covid-19 pandemic, which does not reflect well on the government.”

Beniwal also demanded that the government implement all recommendations of the Swaminathan Commission.

“For talks with the agitating farmers, a proper place should be provided in Delhi according to their will. If a decision is not taken over this issue with immediate effect, then RLP, which is a constituent party of the NDA, will have to reconsider on the decision to continue in the alliance. The strength of RLP is in farmers and jawans,” said Beniwal in the letter.

During the Lok Sabha elections last year, the BJP had entered into an alliance with the RLP, which was formed by Beniwal in 2018 before the Rajasthan Assembly elections. Beniwal, who was fielded from Nagaur, won the election. Later, the party also contested the Assembly bye-elections in alliance with the BJP.

Beniwal, a prominent Jat leader from Rajasthan, has considerable support among the youth and also in Jat-dominated districts such as Nagaur and Barmer.

For the past several days, Beniwal had been hinting that he was not happy with the BJP and had expressed his opposition to the three farm laws. The RLP has also gone solo in the ongoing Panchayati Raj elections in Rajasthan, choosing to take on the ruling Congress and the opposition BJP.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd