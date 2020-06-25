Withdraw corporatisation plan to avoid strike: ordnance workers to PM Modi

In the fourth tranche of the Armanirbhar Bharat initiative, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had on May 16 announced the decision to corporatise the OFB for “improving autonomy, accountability and efficiency in ordnance suppliers”. (File Photo) In the fourth tranche of the Armanirbhar Bharat initiative, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had on May 16 announced the decision to corporatise the OFB for “improving autonomy, accountability and efficiency in ordnance suppliers”. (File Photo)

VOICING concern that supply chain of various crucial items to the Army has already been affected due to closure of ordnance factories during the lockdown, three key federations have written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and urged him to withdraw the proposed move to corporatise ordnance factories to “avoid (an) indefinite strike” in the middle of the LAC tension.

The strike ballot called by three workers’ federations from 41 ordnance factories against the decision to corporatise the Ordnance Factories Board (OFB) concluded on June 17. In it, the workers voted in favour of an indefinite strike.

But considering the situation along the LAC with China, a date of the strike will be announced next month.

In the fourth tranche of the Armanirbhar Bharat initiative, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had on May 16 announced the decision to corporatise the OFB for “improving autonomy, accountability and efficiency in ordnance suppliers”. The three main federations, which represent over 85 per cent of ordnance workforce of 82,000, have unanimously opposed the decision.

A joint press statement by Bhartiya Pratiraksha Mazdoor Sangh, an arm of RSS-affiliated Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh; All India Defence Employees’ Federation, a federation of Left unions; and the Indian National Defence Workers’ Federation, of the Congress’s INTUC, stated, “The federations, after considering the prevailing critical situation in the country and the tension prevailing on the border [LAC] have made an appeal to PM Modi to withdraw the… decision to corporatise Ordnance Factories, so that the employees can contribute in a motivated manner by increasing the production…”

