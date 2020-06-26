Withdraw concession on skimmed milk import: Co-op dairies to Centre

The latest decisions reverse the Union Budget move, in which the government had withdrawn the concessional duty of 15 per cent applicable on imports of up to 10,000 tonnes of SMP during a fiscal under the TRQ scheme. (File Photo) The latest decisions reverse the Union Budget move, in which the government had withdrawn the concessional duty of 15 per cent applicable on imports of up to 10,000 tonnes of SMP during a fiscal under the TRQ scheme. (File Photo)

Cooperative dairies across the country have demanded the withdrawal of the notification of tariff rate quota (TRQ) scheme, which allows the import of 10,000 tonnes of skimmed milk powder (SMP) at a concessional duty of 15 per cent during the current financial year.

“We request the Government of India to withdraw it immediately,” said R S Sodhi, managing director, Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation Limited (GCMMF), which markets its products under the brand Amul.

“As you know, we have unsold stocks of SMP and white butter for which the Government of India is giving interest subvention. This import will crash the SMP market, resulting in decline in milk price by Rs 7-8 per litre to the milk producers,” Sodhi said.

The latest decisions reverse the Union Budget move, in which the government had withdrawn the concessional duty of 15 per cent applicable on imports of up to 10,000 tonnes of SMP during a fiscal under the TRQ scheme.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.