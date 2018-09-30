With water tank lying idle, 15,000 still depend on daily tankers

A population of around 15,000 living near the Chandola lake BRTS bus depot are dependent on water supply through tankers. (AP/ Representational image) A population of around 15,000 living near the Chandola lake BRTS bus depot are dependent on water supply through tankers. (AP/ Representational image)

A population of around 15,000 living near the Chandola lake BRTS bus depot are dependent on water supply through tankers. Meanwhile, a new water tank with a capacity of 16 lakh gallons is lying idle in the area, for the lack of a distribution network.

Describing the ordeal of the residents, local municipal councillor Badruddin Shaikh said that the tank, which was built at a cost Rs 14 crore, has been lying unused for the past 18 months.

“This is another example of the lethargy of the administration. The corporation is stuck with things like who will take up the work, the civic zone or the water project department,” he said.

Municipal corporation Standing Committee chairman Amul Bhatt said, “The delay in laying the network has been caused because this is a non-town planning area.”

