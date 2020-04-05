With three more cases, Mohali Coronavirus count reaches 15

Meanwhile, the reports of 51 persons who were tested in Jagatpura village came back negative, a huge relief for the district administration (Representational Photo) Meanwhile, the reports of 51 persons who were tested in Jagatpura village came back negative, a huge relief for the district administration (Representational Photo)

Three more COVID-19 cases were reported in Mohali district on Saturday, taking the total count to 15. Two women in Sector 91, and a 42-year-old man in Derabassi, were confirmed to have the virus.

Out of the total positive cases two are women while one is 42-year-old man from near Derabassi. One patient was admitted at Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), Sector 32, Chandigarh, while two were admitted at Gian Sagar Hospital near Banur.

Mohali Deputy Commissioner (DC) Girish Dayalan said the areas from where the new cases were reported have been sealed and containment zones had been created.

The district administration had converted PCA, Chandigarh Group of Colleges at Landran and Purab Premium Apartments in Sector 88 as temporary accommodations for front line workers with maximum risk of exposure to COVID-19. Health officials, police and civil servant officials need not go home and can stay at the accommodation, said Dayalan.

Meanwhile, the reports of 51 persons who were tested in Jagatpura village came back negative, a huge relief for the district administration.

Civil Surgeon Dr Manjeet Singh said, “The two women of Sector 91 are aged 55 and 80 years. They were close contacts of a 69-year-old Ludhiana-based woman who stayed with them for ten days. The had already tested positive for the disease. All three are related.”

“The Ludhiana-based woman was symptomatic and stayed for ten days with both the women. Both the patients are stable and under observation at Gian Sagar Hospital in Banur,” Dr Manjeet Singh told Newsline.

Speaking about the third positive case reported from Jawaharpur village in Derabassi sub-division, Dr Manjeet Singh said, “The man had gone to GMCH-32, Chandigarh and was admitted there. We came to know today that he tested positive. Our teams are tracing his travel history.”

Mohali DC, Girish Dayalan, said that containment protocol was being strictly followed and sanitization was being done at regular intervals

On Wednesday, in a major relief to the district relief department, out of 95 samples collected mainly from the areas where three positive COVID-19 patients were found, 25 samples had turned out to be negative

Health department screens 9,600 people

A day after two cases were reported from nearby Mauli Baidwan village and Sector 68, the district health department teams carried out door-to-door surveys at both places Saturday. Teams of multi-purpose health workers visited as many as 723 houses in Mauli Baidwan and screened a total of 3,615 people there. District Nodal officer Dr Harmandeep Kaur and Senior Medical Officer Dr Kuljeet Kaur who monitored the survey and sampling work at the spot, said 25 samples were taken from Mauli Baidwan whereas 6 were taken from Sector 68 as a precautionary measure. The samples have been sent to PGI, Chandigarh, for testing.

Dr Harman said that in most cases, collecting samples does not mean that the symptoms have been found, adding that it is being done as a precaution to isolate new cases if any and to prevent further spread of the disease. Health officials appealed to villagers to report symptoms of cough, cold, high fever, shortness of breath, immediately on the health department’s helpline number ‘104’.

Meanwhile, house survey work was completed in Nayagaon on Saturday. A total of 13 teams visited the remaining 1,352 houses in which 6,026 people were examined.

Health Inspector Dinesh Chaudhari, who led the teams, said no villager was found with any symptoms.

He added that 13 teams of health workers visited houses in Shivalik Vihar, Adarsh Nagar, Gobind Nagar, Kamaoo Colony, Vikas Nagar etc. and also urged people to stay home, maintain social distancing, wash hands frequently and eat a balanced diet.

