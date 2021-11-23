With Tatas now, not alter ego of govt: A-I to US court; Devas says still liable to pay

Air India, being bought by the Tata Group, has approached a US federal court and sought a stay on efforts by foreign investors in Bengaluru start up Devas Multimedia Pvt Ltd to attach the assets of the public sector carrier as part of efforts to recover compensation awards made against state-run ISRO’s commercial arm, Antrix Corporation, over a failed 2005 Devas-Antrix satellite deal.

Air India has moved the US court for southern district of New York to stay and dismiss efforts by three Mauritius-based investors in Devas Multimedia and German telecom major Deutsche Telekom to identify Air India as an alter ego of the Government of India to recover compensation awards made by international tribunals against ISRO’s Antrix Corp over the failed 2005 satellite deal.

Air India has informed the US court that it has signed a “share purchase” agreement with Tata Sons with a sale likely to close by the end of 2021 or 2022, and that this will result in Air India no longer being a government asset or an alter ego of GoI.

Mauritius-based investors in Devas Multimedia – CC/Devas Mauritius, Telcom Devas Mauritius and Devas Employees Mauritius Pvt Ltd – have written to the court, stating that sale of Air India will not affect recognising the airline to be an asset of GoI.

“India’s sale of Air India will not impair – much less destroy – the Court’s ability to grant Plaintiffs effective relief,” the Devas investors stated in a November 15 letter to the court through legal representatives. “The relevant time period for determining whether Air India is India’s alter ego is before this action was filed… Air India is India, and is liable for India’s failure to pay the award.”

The Mauritius investors in Devas Multimedia were awarded a $111-million compensation by a tribunal on October 13, 2020.