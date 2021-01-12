With spike in bird flu cases, Gujarat issues SOP for Karuna Abhiyan

Chief Minister Vijay Rupani Monday held a meeting with top officials of forest and animal husbandry departments and announced the standard operating procedures (SOPs) to be adopted for the upcoming Karuna Abhiyan. (File Photo)

In the wake of bird flu cases in parts of Gujarat, Chief Minister Vijay Rupani Monday held a meeting with top officials of forest and animal husbandry departments and announced the standard operating procedures (SOPs) to be adopted for the upcoming Karuna Abhiyan.

Every year, the state government undertakes the Karuna Abhiyan, a campaign to save and treat birds that get injured during Uttarayan, a kite festival.

An official release said following cases of bird flu in Junagadh, Vadodara, Surat, and Valsad, the chief minister held a high-level meeting and issued specific precautions to be adopted in dealing with birds during the Karuna Abhiyan this year.

While all existing guidelines prevailing for the Covid-19 pandemic, like social distancing, wearing masks, washing hands with soap, and use of sanitiser, will have to be followed during the campaign, the SOPs said the number of NGO volunteers should be limited this year owing to the cases of bird flu.

All those taking part in the campaign will have to wear PPE kits and hand gloves, it added. Instructions have also been issued for the handling of the injured or dead birds. If a bird carcass is found, then it has to be kept in a plastic bag with zip-lock and handed over to a nearby veterinary clinic of the animal husbandry department separately, the SOPs stated.

Injured birds have to be put carefully in a container and then shifted to a nearby treatment centre and a container has to be properly sanitised after every use, it added.

The NGOs, which want to participate in the campaign, will have to compulsorily provide sufficient PPE kits, hand gloves, plastic bag with zip-lock, and proper container to their volunteers. The municipal corporations of Ahmedabad, Surat, Vadodara and Rajkot will also have to provide sufficient PPE kits, hand gloves, plastic bags with zip-lock and containers for shifting injured birds.