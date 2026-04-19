With sirens and blackouts, J-K border district to test preparedness ahead of Pahalgam anniversary

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To check its preparedness in the event of air raids or cross-border shelling, the Jammu and Kashmir administration will carry out mock drills in the border district of Poonch from April 20 to 24, officials said.
In a letter to various departments including the district police chief, Poonch Assistant Commissioner (Revenue) Mohammad Sayeed asked them “to coordinate with the Civil Defence authorities and other line departments to ensure effective planning, preparedness and smooth conduct of the said mock exercise in district Poonch with effect from 20 to 24th April, 2026”.
The letter referred to a communication dated April 18 under the subject “Conduct of Civil Defence Air Raid/Blackout mock exercise” from Deputy Inspector General of Civil Defence & SDRF, Jammu.
The letters have been sent to SSP Poonch, Health Department, PWD, Jal Shakti Department, Power Department, Irrigation & Flood Control Department, Municipal Council, SDRF, and Fire & Emergency Services.
“Necessary arrangements including public awareness, logistics and coordination with other stakeholders shall be ensured well in advance,” the letter from the Assistant Commissioner (Revenue) said, further asking officials to “submit action taken reports to this office for onward submission to the higher authorities”.
When contacted, Sayeed described the exercise being conducted by Civil Defence and SDRF as “routine one”, adding that such mock drills have been conducted from time to time across J&K in the past as well.
A senior officer of the Civil Defence and SDRF said that the drill is being conducted to check the administration’s preparedness to meet any exigency and to make people aware of what to do in such situations. He said that such mock drills will be held in other districts as well in due course of time.
Officials said that as part of the mock drill, sirens will be activated simulating emergency alerts, including blackouts, as part of efforts to test the emergency response systems. Such an “air raid/blackout drill” was last held in the district nearly two years ago, said an official who did not want to be named.
Significantly, the mock drill is coinciding with the anniversary of the Pahalgam terror attack in which 25 tourists and a local man were killed by gunmen on April 22 last year. The attack prompted India to launch Operation Sindoor, targeting terror camps across the Line of Control in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. This resulted in a brief conflict between India and Pakistan, with the latter targeting the civilian population on the Indian side, especially in the border districts of Poonch and Rajouri.
At least 14 civilians including children were killed and 35 others injured, and a large number of houses were damaged in shelling by Pakistani troops in Poonch. In Rajouri, three civilians, including a J&K Administrative Service Officer and a child, were killed and scores of others were injured in Pakistan shelling.
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