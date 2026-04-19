With sirens and blackouts, J-K border district to test preparedness ahead of Pahalgam anniversary

When contacted, Sayeed described the exercise being conducted by Civil Defence and SDRF as “routine one”, adding that such mock drills have been conducted from time to time across J&K in the past as well. (Representational image/File)

To check its preparedness in the event of air raids or cross-border shelling, the Jammu and Kashmir administration will carry out mock drills in the border district of Poonch from April 20 to 24, officials said.

In a letter to various departments including the district police chief, Poonch Assistant Commissioner (Revenue) Mohammad Sayeed asked them “to coordinate with the Civil Defence authorities and other line departments to ensure effective planning, preparedness and smooth conduct of the said mock exercise in district Poonch with effect from 20 to 24th April, 2026”.

The letter referred to a communication dated April 18 under the subject “Conduct of Civil Defence Air Raid/Blackout mock exercise” from Deputy Inspector General of Civil Defence & SDRF, Jammu.