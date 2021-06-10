‘With Rs 1,500 cr investment, Punjab to get 4 new med colleges’

Soni further stated, "We have applied for NMC inspection of the Mohali facility and are hoping to start the first batch by this year itself."

Four new government medical colleges will be up at a cost of Rs 1500 crore across Punjab, state Medical Education and Research Minister OP Soni said on Wednesday, while laying the foundation stone of the boundary wall of Dr BR Ambedkar State Institute of Medical Sciences at SAS Nagar .

The four medical colleges will be built in Mohali, Hoshiarpur, Kapurthala and Malerkotla, Soni said, before adding that there would be no dearth of doctors in Punjab very soon, as about 500 additional doctors would pass out every year from these upcoming government medical colleges.

“The land had been made available for all the colleges. The medical college in Mohali is expected to be the first one to become operational as there is already a 300-bed hospital operating there and we just need to augment it. Around 80 per cent of the faculty have already been recruited for the Mohali medical college and process is on for recruitment of paramedics and other supporting staff,” he said.

Besides this, a 200 bed new hospital block will also be housed in a state of art multi-storey building, with dedicated wards for ortho, paeds, ENT, derma, surgery and a dedicated blood bank, as well as seven operation theatres.

The Health Minister further said that consultants had been approved for Hoshiarpur and Kapurthala medical colleges as well, and designs are being reviewed. Once the building designs are finalised, tenders will be floated for them.